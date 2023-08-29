All the details about Wednesday night’s Super Blue Moon

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Wednesday night will be illuminated by a full moon. The moon is more than just full, but it is super and blue. Plus, the weather is on track to allow for great viewing in mid-Michigan.

On the first of August, a full moon occurred which was also a super moon. A moon gets super status when it is within 90 percent of of its closet pass by the earth in it’s orbit, which is also called perigee. The first moon of the month took the August full moon title of sturgeon moon. Super moons are not rare with many of them happening just over a year apart. With the early full month, that allowed for a second full moon on August 30.

August has two full moons, and the last one will be blue and super. (WNEM)

Wednesday night will display another full moon this August. With two full moons in a month the title ‘blue moon’ is used. No, the moon does not appear blue. The color will be similar to what we are use to with a yellow to silver look.

With the moon remaining the normal color, the size will appear larger because of the proximity to the earth. It will be difficult with the bare eye to notice the difference in size though.

The second full moon of the month holds the super and blue titles because of timing and position. The clouds cover in mid-Michigan will be great for viewing. Skies are expected to be mostly clear to fair. Temperatures while you are out to view will be going from the 60s to the 50s, so a sweatshirt might make you more comfortable.

Hour-By-Hour shows cloud cover will be limited to allow decent viewing of Wednesday's full moon. (WNEM)

Another interesting fact is the moon also experiences gravity. With the moon’s gravity field being so close to earth, tidal waves will be more active. This is interesting to note with tropical cyclone Idalia impacting Florida and the influence it could have on storm surge.

