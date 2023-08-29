CMU police explain security upgrades on campus

Central Michigan University (CMU) police spoke about how security on campus has evolved since a deadly shooting that took place there in 2018.
By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
“It was a tragedy when it occurred,” said CMU Police Lt. Mike Sienkiewicz.

Sienkiewicz was on campus March 2, 2018 when a CMU student shot and killed his parents inside a residence hall.

“It allowed us to learn a lot about the security systems and how to stay safe if you’re on campus and where we could improve as well,” he said.

Part of that improvement involved having more eyes on campus. Sienkiewicz said about half of the outdoor area on campus is within the vision of a camera.

“Over the years, we’ve added a lot of cameras to our campus and help us have an idea on what’s going on on a day-to-day basis,” he said.

There have been 1,300 cameras strategically placed both indoors and outdoors, and there have also been security upgrades at numerous buildings throughout campus with more planned in the future.

Sienkiewicz said that many buildings and all of the residence halls on campus can be put into secure mode with a touch of a button.

“We tested it a couple of weeks ago and it was instant,” Sienkiewicz said. “I was on the phone with dispatch, I could hear them push it, and at the same time the doors secured, so there was absolutely no delay. And we know that seconds count in an emergency.”

Drones are also part of CMU’s security plan. Sienkiewicz said they’re not used every day, only when necessary.

“When large events are happening on our campus, when we have critical incidents that are occurring on campus in our community, we hope to have that as an extra tool to help understand what’s going on in real time,” he said.

Sienkiewicz was quick to point out CMU collaborates with area law enforcement agencies and first responders in an effort to provide the best response possible.

“When something bad has happened, nobody cares what the uniform is, they just want somebody to come in and help keep them safe,” he said.

