Cold front brings showers and storms Tuesday and an autumn feeling Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Today is the one day this week we have to work with rain in the forecast. As the cold front brings rain today, it will bring a feeling of autumn tomorrow. Summer isn’t over in the forecast, check out the ‘Daily’ tab in the TV5 First Alert Weather app for the 7 Day forecast.

Bus Stop forecast is borderline on dry weather this morning, but the ride will be wet with scattered showers and storms possible this afternoon. (WNEM)

Today - Highs today will be similar to yesterday in the mid 70s, but we are not carrying over the sunshine. A cold front will move through this afternoon and evening bringing the lone chance for rain this week. Showers arrive mid to late morning, and will be scattered during the day. Once more heat builds this afternoon, thunderstorms will be possible. Severe weather is very low today, but some thunderstorms could have winds that are elevated. Rainfall comes to an end before midnight.

Scattered rain starts around the morning commute and will be spotty throughout the day. (WNEM)

An approaching cold front bring showers and thunderstorms to mid-Michigan Tuesday. (WNEM)

Overnight - Once the rain has ended, the clouds will start to thin. Expect cloud cover to be fair to partly cloudy. In the thumb, a few more clouds will linger, and an isolated sprinkle is possible towards daybreak. Overnight lows will be refreshing as they fall towards 50 degrees. Winds will be out of the northwest pumping in the cooler air around 5-15mph.

Rain chances disappear from the forecast for the rest of this week. (WNEM)

Wednesday - Calling all autumn lovers! Tomorrow is for you! The cold front brings cool Canadian air, and leaves highs struggling to warm. Expect tomorrow to be in the mid to upper 60s, which would be similar to the weather we experience in early October. Winds remain out of the northwest at 5-10mph. Though the forecast is cooler, partly cloudy skies will still allow sunshine in. Skies become mostly sunny into the afternoon.

The forecast becomes quiet after today because of the atmospheric flow. As tropical cyclones becomes active in the Atlantic and Gulf, that will disrupt the flow in the Midwest. The TV5 First Alert Weather team will continue to monitor the tropics and how the Labor Day forecast trends to revive summer temperatures.

