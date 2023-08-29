Cold front clears out rain this evening followed by a fall-like Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Showers and thunderstorms are moving through Mid-Michigan this evening bringing some lightning and heavy downpours to the area. These should continue to move through for the remainder of the afternoon and into the first couple hours of the evening. Some delays to outdoor evening activities should be expected due to brief heavy rainfall and lightning.

As the cold front swings through closer to sunset, it will sweep out all the humidity taking the showers and storms with it. Behind the cold front, winds will turn out of the north allowing the transport of much cooler and drier air into Mid-Michigan overnight and tomorrow.

TV5 First Alert Tuesday Evening Forecast (WNEM)

Behind the front, the cooler air that we are ushering in will cool our northern areas back down into the lower-middle 40s while much of the rest of the area should hold out in the 50s. Winds will also be a bit breezy from the north and west tomorrow morning and early afternoon further contributing to making it feel quite chilly.

TV5 First Alert Tuesday Evening Forecast (WNEM)

We will maintain the transport of cooler and drier air all day long, which will stunt our high temperatures tomorrow afternoon to only the middle-upper 60s! It should feel quite a bit like fall all day long tomorrow. Skies will start out with some sunshine for folks furthest from our lake shores, while clouds likely hang on for a decent chunk of the morning nearer the lake shores, especially in the Thumb. In fact, a few isolated sprinkles may even be possible during the early morning in the Thumb due to some lake-effect-like processes that may exist.

Sunshine is expected for all of Mid-Michigan by the afternoon and evening.

TV5 First Alert Tuesday Evening Forecast (WNEM)

