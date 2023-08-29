Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen's seven fall flavors.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT
(Gray News) – Dairy Queen is celebrating its new fall menu with a special deal.

From Sept. 11-24, the restaurant chain is offering small Blizzards for 85 cents through the DQ app at participating locations.

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors: Pumpkin Pie, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Caramel Fudge Cheesecake, Oreo Hot Cocoa, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Pie, Choco Dipped Strawberry and the all-new Royal Reese’s Fluffernutter.

The fall menu Blizzards were made available on Monday.

Sarah Peterson hit the jackpot on her birthday at Potawatomi Casino.
Casino doubles woman's jackpot winnings while celebrating 106th birthday
