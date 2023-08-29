Good Samaritans looking for owners of lost dog end up ‘potentially saving’ elderly man’s life, sheriff’s office says

Good Samaritans looking for the owners of a lost dog ended up possibly saving an elderly man's...
Good Samaritans looking for the owners of a lost dog ended up possibly saving an elderly man's life in the process.
By Julia Huffman and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - While looking for the owners of a lost dog, two good Samaritans in Indiana ended up possibly saving the life of an elderly man who had fallen.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the couple found the dog wandering Saturday afternoon after she broke free from her chain.

While going door to door in hopes of finding the owners, the couple heard an elderly man yelling for help inside one of the homes.

The sheriff’s office said the man needed immediate medical attention after he had fallen at least two days prior and couldn’t get up.

The couple called 911 and the man was taken to the hospital.

One of the first responders told deputies that if the man had not been found soon, he “may not have survived much longer,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The dog was taken to animal control and was later returned to her owners.

“Thank you to these good Samaritans for their kindness in caring about the dog but also potentially saving the elderly male,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Dogs truly are man’s best friend. Although it was not her owner, this pup breaking loose likely saved a life.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Freiburger
Victim identified in Genesee Co. rest stop murder, woman charged
A large police presence in Saginaw on Monday lead to three arrests.
Police: Car theft leads to large police presence, 3 arrests
Crash closes Johnson Street and Washington Avenue in Saginaw
Truck hauling excavator hits bottom of overpass
Generic police lights
Police investigating after body found in Saginaw River
Betty Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part...
Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’

Latest News

Steve Benjamin, Senior Advisor to President Biden
White House officials say Jacksonville shooting leaves nation at a crossroad
White House officials say Jacksonville shooting leaves nation at a crossroad
Expert advice on digital estate planning
Expert advice on digital estate planning
CMU security upgrades
CMU police explain security upgrades on campus
Expert advice on digital estate planning