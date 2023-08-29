‘Good stuff cheap’: Bargain outlet comes to Caro

By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - A new bargain outlet store is opening tomorrow, Aug. 30 in Caro.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is celebrating its grand opening on Wednesday at 9 a.m. located in the Caro Centre at 1560 W. Caro Road, which used to house the old Caro Hardware.

Ollie’s is America’s largest closeout merchandise and excess inventory retailer. Bargain shoppers can look forward to brand name closeouts at up to 70 percent off, which is what Ollie’s is known for. The outlet has bargains on books, flooring, food, housewares, toys, electronics, and much more.

“We are excited to open our 20th store in the great state of Michigan where the folks have been so good to us,” said John Swygert, president and chief executive officer of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. “With so many great deals, we’re thrilled to provide shoppers in Caro and its surrounding areas with a treasure hunt experience where they can find a huge selection of brand name merchandise at up to 70 percent off the fancy stores’ prices every day.”

According to the company, Ollie’s Caro store opening has brought 50 to 60 new jobs to the community.

Ollie’s will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

