Kim calls for North Korean military to be constantly ready to smash US-led invasion plot

FILE - A TV screen shows file images of U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and North Korean leader...
FILE - A TV screen shows file images of U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program reporting on American soldier Travis King, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, July 22, 2023. The Biden administration is extending for another year a ban on the use of U.S. passports for travel to North Korea, the State Department said Tuesday, Aug. 22. The ban was imposed in 2017 and has been renewed every year since.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
By The Associated Press and HYUNG-JIN KIM
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for his military to be constantly ready for combat to thwart plots to invade his country, as he accused the U.S. of conducting “more frantic” naval drills with its allies near North Korea, state media reported Tuesday.

The U.S. and South Korean militaries are holding joint summer exercises that North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal. The allies have insisted the drills are defensive in nature.

Kim said in a speech marking the country’s Navy Day that falls on Monday that the waters off the Korean Peninsula have been made unstable “with the danger of a nuclear war” because of U.S.-led hostilities, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

He cited a recent U.S.-South Korean-Japanese summit, the deployment of U.S. nuclear strategic assets and the U.S. drills with its allies.

“The prevailing situation requires our navy to put all its efforts into rounding off the war readiness to maintain the constant combat alertness and get prepared to break the enemy’s will for war in contingency,” Kim said.

The U.S. and South Korean militaries began the 11-day joint drills on Aug. 21. The annual Ulchi Freedom Shield training is a computer-simulated command post exercise. But they included field exercises this year as well.

North Korea typically responds to U.S.-South Korean military drills with its own missile tests. Its most recent known weapons test was its failed second launch of a spy satellite last Thursday. The day the drills began, KCNA said Kim had observed the test-firings of strategic cruise missiles.

Since the beginning of 2022, North Korea has carried out more than 100 weapons tests, many of them involving nuclear-capable missiles designed to strike the U.S. and its allies South Korea and Japan. Many experts say North Korea ultimately wants to use its boosted military capabilities to wrest greater concessions from the U.S.

The North’s testing spree has forced the U.S. and South Korea to expand their drills, resume trilateral training involving Japan and enhance “regular visibility” of U.S. strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula. In July, the United States deployed a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea for the first time in four decades.

Earlier this month, the leaders of the U.S., South Korea and Japan held their first-ever stand-alone trilateral summit at Camp David. During the meeting, they announced they intend to put into operation by year’s end the sharing of real-time missile warning data on North Korea and hold annual trilateral exercises.

Kim has been pushing hard to expand his nuclear arsenal and introduce a slew of sophisticated weapons systems.

During his Navy Day speech, Kim said that military units of each service would be given new weaponry in line with the government’s decision to expand the operation of tactical nuclear weapons. He said the navy would become “a component of the state nuclear deterrence carrying out the strategic duty.”

This suggests North Korea would deploy new nuclear-capable missiles to his navy and other military services.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Deceased body found in Saginaw River
Elizabeth Freiburger
Victim identified in Genesee Co. rest stop murder, woman charged
Betty Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part...
Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’
A large police presence in Saginaw on Monday lead to three arrests.
Police: Car theft leads to large police presence, 3 arrests
Crash closes Johnson Street and Washington Avenue in Saginaw
Truck hauling excavator hits bottom of overpass, one lane closed to traffic

Latest News

A woman, a man and two toddlers were found dead inside a New York City apartment on Monday...
Two adults, two young children found fatally stabbed inside New York City apartment
A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
Faculty member shot and killed in UNC-Chapel Hill building; suspect arrested
Black bear spotted in Merrill.
Young black bear hangs out in Merrill
City leaders in Saginaw gathered Monday afternoon at Wickes Park for a ribbon-cutting,...
Ribbon-cutting held for new Wickes Park pathway
This combination of photos provided by U.S. Marines Corps., shows Marine V-22B Osprey pilot...
US Marines killed in Australian aircraft crash were from Illinois, Virginia and Colorado