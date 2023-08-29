Man sentenced to 70 Months in sextortion case

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Florida man was sentenced to six years in prison for receipt of child pornography in connection with a sextortion scheme.

22-year-old Brandon Huu Le from Maitland, Florida was sentenced to 70 months in prison for using the social media app Snapchat to contact at least 270 girls and then blackmailed several for sexually explicit images and acts.

A grand jury charged Le with Coercion and Enticement, Sexual Exploitation of a Child, and Receipt of Child Pornography.

One of his victims was a 13-year-old girl living in Clinton County.

“Mr. Le’s actions were nothing short of vile,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “They had a devastating impact upon his victims. Sextortion is a growing threat in Michigan and across the nation, and my office will continue to hold these perpetrators accountable. With our law enforcement partners, we stand ready to protect anyone who finds themselves a victim of this crime.”

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said many of Le’s victims were minors and, as they told Le, the images and videos he solicited were child pornography.

The DOJ said some victims begged Le to stop; other times parents intervened and told Le to stop, but he persisted—if victims blocked him, he contacted them on other platforms, messaged their friends and family, or followed through on his threats, including in one case sending explicit pictures of a victim to her college’s admissions department.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.