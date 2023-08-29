Man sentenced to 70 Months in sextortion case

(Envato)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Florida man was sentenced to six years in prison for receipt of child pornography in connection with a sextortion scheme.

22-year-old Brandon Huu Le from Maitland, Florida was sentenced to 70 months in prison for using the social media app Snapchat to contact at least 270 girls and then blackmailed several for sexually explicit images and acts.

A grand jury charged Le with Coercion and Enticement, Sexual Exploitation of a Child, and Receipt of Child Pornography.

One of his victims was a 13-year-old girl living in Clinton County.

“Mr. Le’s actions were nothing short of vile,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “They had a devastating impact upon his victims. Sextortion is a growing threat in Michigan and across the nation, and my office will continue to hold these perpetrators accountable. With our law enforcement partners, we stand ready to protect anyone who finds themselves a victim of this crime.”

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said many of Le’s victims were minors and, as they told Le, the images and videos he solicited were child pornography.

The DOJ said some victims begged Le to stop; other times parents intervened and told Le to stop, but he persisted—if victims blocked him, he contacted them on other platforms, messaged their friends and family, or followed through on his threats, including in one case sending explicit pictures of a victim to her college’s admissions department.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Freiburger
Victim identified in Genesee Co. rest stop murder, woman charged
Man shot after pointing gun at officer responding to crash, police say
21-year-old hospitalized after being shot, crashing vehicle
Crash closes Johnson Street and Washington Avenue in Saginaw
Truck hauling excavator hits bottom of overpass
Jelly Roll
Country singer Jelly Roll plans to visit Genesee Co. jail inmates

Latest News

Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday morning, August 30th
Happy first day of school to all our mid-Michigan students!
More back to school photos on TV5 Wake-Up!
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint...
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to outline remaining 2023 priorities in Democrat-controlled state
Wednesday night will be illuminated by a full moon. The moon is more than just full, but it is...
Look to the sky for tonight's super blue moon
The NAACP Saginaw Branch announced the 52nd Annual Freedom Fund Celebration for Sept. 24.
Saginaw NAACP's 52nd annual Freedom Fund celebration