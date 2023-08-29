Maryland teen arrested for threatening to shoot Oxford High School

FILE - Memorial items are shown on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday,...
FILE - Memorial items are shown on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By Wells Foster
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A teenager from Maryland has been arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up Oxford High School in Michigan.

Oxford was the site of a deadly mass shooting in 2021 where four people died and seven people were injured.

The teenager, a 17-year-old from Baltimore, Maryland, was arrested on Thursday and charged in the Maryland juvenile court with multiple crimes, including threats of mass harm and improper use of a telephone.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said no firearms were present in the teen’s home, and that the teen had no way of carrying out his threats.

“We will work to hold anyone, anywhere accountable for threats they make against our community. In this case, we partnered with the Maryland State Police to do just that. I thank our team for its swift work and thank the Maryland State Police for their partnership to run this down,” Bouchard said.

Detectives believe the threats were unrelated to the 2021 shooting by Ethan Crumbley.

Detectives first became aware of the threats by receiving an OK2Say tip.

OK2Say is a program that allows students to confidently report tips of harmful or criminal activities to school employees and law enforcement.

According to police, three 14-year-old students and a 39-year-old woman from Oxford Township received threatening phone calls from the suspect. The suspect allegedly told one 14-year-old that he was going to shoot the school.

The suspect also made sexual remarks to at least one student and the 39-year-old-woman, police said.

“We run down threats with a sense of urgency and greatly appreciated that they do as well. Whether a threat is intended to be carried out or not, it terrifies people and is a crime,” said Bouchard.

Detectives said the student obtained the phone numbers through an acquaintance who previously attended school in Michigan.

A new highly contagious variant of COVID-19 is popping up in Michigan, causing concerns among...
Mid-Michigan health experts concerned about new COVID-19 variant
Schools are back in session, the end earlier start dates are putting a damper on tourism for a...
Back-to-school season impacting local tourism
