Perry High School among 14 schools in Michigan AdviseMI program

(Live 5)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - College graduates will be placed in high schools across the state with low college admission rates to act as advisors for the new school year.

AdviseMI, hosted by Michigan College Access Network (MCAN), places college graduates in selected high schools across Michigan, particularly high schools that are located in communities with low college-going rates, to serve as college advisers.

MCAN listed the high schools they will put advisors in for the 2023-24 school year:

  • ACEA/Windover High School
  • Bay City Western High School
  • Beecher High School
  • Bentley High School
  • Bullock Creek High School
  • Coleman Jr/Sr High School/ Meridian Early College High School
  • Davison High School
  • LakeVille Memorial High School
  • Millington High School
  • Ogemaw Heights High School
  • Perry High School

“Ensuring access to higher education is not just a goal, but a necessity for our students and their communities,” said Ryan Fewins-Bliss, the executive director of MCAN. “Every student who takes the leap and enters higher education opens doors to personal growth, long-term economic opportunity and a brighter future. Through the advisers at AdviseMI, students are empowered to propel themselves forward with the support and tools they need, especially low-income students, first-generation college-going students and students of color.”

MCAN said enrollment in Michigan experienced a 2.2 percent decline in the spring of 2023, compared to a 0.5 percent decline nationally, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. They said advisors are meant to guide students through the college process.

Visit MCAN’s website to learn more information.

