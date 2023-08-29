Police: 70-year-old Flint man killed in fire

By Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Flint Major Case Unit (MCU) detectives are investigating a fire that killed a 70-year-old man.

On Wednesday, Aug. 23 about 11:05 p.m., the Flint Police Department and Flint Fire Department were called to the 3700 block of Penbrook Lane to respond to reports of a structure fire with someone trapped inside, Flint MCU said.

When units arrived the structure was fully engulfed, Flint MCU said, adding after the fire was extinguished a 70-year-old Flint man was found dead inside the home.

Foul play is suspected as a contributing factor in this incident, Flint MCU said, adding a suspect is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Flint MCU Det. Trooper Caleb Pratt at 810-237-6953, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or online at CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.

