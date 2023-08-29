Man shot after pointing gun at officer responding to crash, police say

An officer with the Vassar Police Department is on administrative leave after shooting a man who pointed a gun at him while he was responding to a crash, Michig
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VASSAR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - An officer with the Vassar Police Department is on administrative leave after shooting a man who pointed a gun at him while he was responding to a crash, Michigan State Police said.

It happened about 11 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28 in the 5900 block of Scotch Road in Vassar Township.

The officer contacted the lone occupant of the crashed vehicle, a 30-year-old Vassar man, MSP said.

The man failed to comply with the officer’s commands and produced a gun, threatening the officer, MSP said.

The officer shot at the man in response, MSP said.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Tuscola County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Read next:
Weekly updates to be released on Flint Twp. subdivision project
The project is a point of concern for some residents, who told TV5 it is impacting their...
Young black bear hangs out in Merrill
Black bear spotted in Merrill.
September is National Preparedness Month, craft an emergency plan now
Prepare for the worse case scenarios
Tornado damage brings farming headaches in Webberville
Although he’s still waiting to hear from his insurance company, he believes he’s looking at...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Freiburger
Victim identified in Genesee Co. rest stop murder, woman charged
Generic police lights
Deceased body found in Saginaw River
A large police presence in Saginaw on Monday lead to three arrests.
Police: Car theft leads to large police presence, 3 arrests
Betty Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part...
Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’
Crash closes Johnson Street and Washington Avenue in Saginaw
Truck hauling excavator hits bottom of overpass

Latest News

An officer with the Vassar Police Department is on administrative leave after shooting a man...
Man shot after pointing gun at officer responding to crash, police say
The project is a point of concern for some residents, who told TV5 it is impacting their...
Weekly updates to be released on Flint Twp. subdivision project
Construction in a local subdivision has come with some challenges, and some residents living...
Weekly updates to be released on Flint Twp. subdivision project
Go to www.wnem.com/community/user-content/ to submit your photos now!
First day! Check out our TV5 back to school photos!