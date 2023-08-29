Man shot after pointing gun at officer responding to crash, police say

VASSAR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - An officer with the Vassar Police Department is on administrative leave after shooting a man who pointed a gun at him while he was responding to a crash, Michigan State Police said.

It happened about 11 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28 in the 5900 block of Scotch Road in Vassar Township.

The officer contacted the lone occupant of the crashed vehicle, a 30-year-old Vassar man, MSP said.

The man failed to comply with the officer’s commands and produced a gun, threatening the officer, MSP said.

The officer shot at the man in response, MSP said.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Tuscola County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.