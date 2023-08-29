Ribbon-cutting held for new Wickes Park pathway

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - City leaders in Saginaw gathered Monday afternoon at Wickes Park for a ribbon-cutting, unveiling a new riverfront trail that has been in the works for a few years.

For those who enjoy fishing, kayaking, and hiking by the Saginaw River, things just got better. City leaders are excited about the new trail at Wickes Park.

“It’s a new season, it’s a new day. Fresh anointing is coming our way,” said Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore.

Moore was on hand as Saginaw Parks and Recreation cut the ribbon on the new Wickes Park pathway along the riverfront.

“We’ve got about a mile of non-motorized path where there’s no road at all. It’s all along the riverfront of Saginaw River here and then the rest of it to the south by the basketball courts and Naval Reserve Drive is a separate path where you have Wickes Park Drive,” said Travis Hare, a city engineer for Saginaw.

Hare said the new trail allows for more safe travel for people wanting to enjoy the scenic views of Wickes Park. The trail is also part of the statewide Iron Belle Trail.

“This is kind of phase one of a long-term goal for the city to have a new trail system all throughout the city. And once we’re done, hopefully -- you know, funding allowed and grants and everything like that -- hopefully we’ll have this done in a couple of years,” Hare said.

He added the new trail cost around $900,000 to construct, but he believes this is a step in the right direction for Saginaw.

“The goal was to have the Iron Belle Trail run throughout the city of Saginaw and from the southern limits to the northern limits, you’ll never have to cross a road while on the trail,” he explained.

Moore said this is good for the growth of the city.

“Saginaw is growing. We’ve got a lot of innovative things that are coming our way. It’s a shift in the atmosphere, and it’s all coming in our favor,” she said.

Hare said depending on what type of grants the city is able to obtain, they are hoping to have the new trail system done by 2025.

