Sensory-friendly initiative launched at FIA

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Institute of Arts is launching a sensory-friendly initiative.

Beginning in September, sensory supportive materials and designated quiet spaces will be available to guests.

The new effort also includes sensory bags for children and adults with supportive tools available to check out at the front desk, the FIA said, adding these items are free.

“The FIA’s mission is to advance the understanding and appreciation of the arts for all. The addition of this type of progressive programming is another step forward in that charge to make our institution a more welcoming place in the spirit of inclusion and accessibility for everyone” FIA Executive Director Tracee Glab said.

The sensory bags include sunglasses, noise-canceling headphones, fidgets, visual supports, and social stories.

“The FIA Education Department is committed to growing with and adapting to the needs of our community. Many people face barriers to participation in community settings that may require additional adaptations for meaningful experiences. We believe this sensory support is vital to our institution and look forward to expanding this program and others with the aim of access and inclusion for our entire community,” said Matthew Osmon, education director for the FIA.

