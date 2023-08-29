September is National Preparedness Month, craft an emergency plan now

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - September is National Preparedness Month, which aims to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that can happen at any time.

It’s a reminder for you and your family to create an emergency response plan so everyone is prepared. The need for a plan is even more urgent after Michigan had seven tornadoes on Friday, Aug. 25.

Creating a plan may seem daunting, but keep it simple, practical and easy to remember, according to Michigan Prepares, a bureau of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHSS).

How to create your emergency plan:

Take time to ask “what if” questions. Write down answers to important questions you should all know, like where to meet in the case of an emergency or what to do if your cell phone isn’t available.

Create a contact and health information list. Combine all important documents and contacts into your plan.

Stock up on emergency supplies. Evaluate what you have already and what you’ll need for you and the family. More shelf-stable items in your pantry, means more food you can rely on in the case of an emergency.

You can fill out an emergency plan template through Michigan Prepares’ website. Then, go through a checklist to put together your emergency supplies. Ready.gov offers recommendations for what should be on your list:

Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation)

Food (at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food)

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight & extra batteries

First aid kit

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (for shelter in place)

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

Manual can opener (for food)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

The Ready Campaign’s 2023 National Preparedness Month theme is “Take Control in 1, 2, 3″. It’s focusing on older adults from disproportionate communities impacted by all-hazard events which threaten the nation. Older adults face greater risks when it comes to extreme weather or emergencies, especially if they live alone, are low-income, have a disability or live in rural areas, according to the Ready service.

It is offering new resources to those who work with and support older adult individuals.

There is also the free Michigan Prepares Emergency Plan app to help you and your family create that basic emergency plan.

