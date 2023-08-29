Trade schools ‘more popular than ever’ amid high college costs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lots of High school students are faced with the decision of what is next for their life after graduation.

Joining a Trade School is becoming more popular than ever thanks to the cost of education going up. Howard Hipes with the Bricklayers and Allied Workers says this is the reason we are seeing a bigger interest.

“Money, You are going to earn while you learn. so you go to class while you are working on the job. so you get a paycheck while you are learning your career”, Howard said.

John Hartwell with the Operating Engineers 324 in Howell said another reason why students should consider the trades is job security.

Hartwell said, “With Michigan and the country’s failing infrastructure, we know there is longevity in these trades.”

working with your hands and being a part of building Michigan is a large reason why Camden Marshall decided to join the Bricklayers Union in Lansing.

Marshall said his family being blue-collar workers and asking him to think about his future led him to join the Union.

“Pensions are hard to find. they offer good benefits and health insurance. That is something I wasn’t really looking at when I was in high school and graduating”, Marshall said.

With 22 dollars an hour being the starting pay for a brand new Apprentice with Operating Engineers, Many students will be considering the Trades after they graduate high school.

