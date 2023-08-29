Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Tuesday, friends! Back to school holds steady this morning with a handful of districts returning today. Our TV5 First Alert weather team is tracking rain for today as well, grab the umbrella! Now that’s out of the way, here are five things you need to know.

1. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel responds to the state’s superintendent’s concerns over whether Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order for a new department in education is unconstitutional. An opinion on the legality of the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement and Potential (MiLEAP).

2. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold a public meeting in Flint to discuss the redevelopment of the former Buick City site into a new commerce center. There is a Q&A portion. The meeting is at the Hasselbring Senior Center at 5:30 p.m.

3. Three people are in custody after a standoff in Saginaw. It started when a car was stolen Monday morning, according to Saginaw police. Police K9′s tracked the suspects to Elm and Greenwich in a house they broke into. We are waiting for more details from police.

4. A community engagement meeting is scheduled at the Flint Township Police Department tonight at 6 p.m. at its location on Norko Drive in Flint. You can check out fire trucks, meet K9 Duke and his handler and more.

5. Get out and get active today with GirlTrek and the Saginaw County Health Department. The national movement has come to Saginaw and you can join the group’s “Welcome Walk” at 5 p.m. at Dr. Rufus Bradley Senior Park on Janes Avenue. GirlTrek is a national campaign that aims to heal intergenerational trauma, fight systemic racism and transform black lives. It is an evidence-based, lifesaving sisterhood, according to the health department.

