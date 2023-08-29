Week two Game of the Week Preview: Freeland Falcons

Our WNEM Week Two Game of the Week features a rivalry game between Freeland and Swan Valley, and the Falcons are getting ready.
By Mark Pearson and Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM) – The WNEM week two Game of the Week features a rivalry game between Freeland and Swan Valley, and the Falcons are getting ready.

Before the season, Freeland put an emphasis on playing hard all four quarters. That paid off in week one against Clare as the Falcons beat the Pioneers thanks to a game-winning touchdown with nine seconds to go.

On Thursday, the Falcons will travel to Swan Valley in the Battle of the Mountain rivalry game.

After such a huge win to start the season, the team wants to improve this week in practice and continue taking things one game at a time.

“It feels good. We’ve got a lot to work on. It wasn’t our best performance that we’re going to have this year, but it just feels great. We’re headed into Swan Valley this week and we’re ready. We’re just hyped,” said Ty Fournier, a senior at Freeland and a running back/cornerback for the team.

Kevin Townsend, the Freeland football head coach, said preparations are just like they would be for any other team.

“It’s just like preparing for Clare, it’s just the next team on the schedule. Obviously, it’s a rivalry game and we know there’s a trophy involved with the Battle of the Mountain trophy that we’ve had for the last three years and obviously the boys want to keep that, especially for this senior group,” Townsend said. “But again, really, it’s just another game on the schedule, another road trip for us.”

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, TV5 will preview the home team of Swan Valley.

