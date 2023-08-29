Weekly updates to be released on Flint Twp. subdivision project

FLINT TOWNSHIP., Mich. (WNEM) - A construction project on a three-mile stretch of road in Flint Township’s Flagstone Pointe community continues.

The project is a point of concern for some residents, who told TV5 it is impacting their ability to move around.

Kraft Engineering, the company overseeing the work, said it will start to update residents weekly until work is finished.

The company said so far some infrastructure has been removed and limestone gravel has been installed.

Crews are now working to put in new curbs and gutters.

Kraft said the amount of work the contractor could do last week was heavily impacted by the weather.

The company also cautioned some residents may lose access to their mail. If this happens, Kraft said you can still access it at a temporary mailbox on Boulder Drive at the Elms Road entrance.

Anyone with concerns or complaints about the project can call 810-234-2694.

