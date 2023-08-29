Whitmer attends investment events in Flint

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in Flint on Tuesday joining state leaders for two events highlighting local investments in the this year’s budget.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in Flint on Tuesday joining state leaders for two events highlighting local investments in the this year’s budget.

The governor made her first stop for a tour of the Latinx Technology and Community Center.

The facility was given $2.6 million to convert an abandoned building next door into a bilingual early childhood center.

One student said the new building will be a game changer for many multi-lingual families.

“I come from a primarily Spanish speaking household, and growing up in Flint it wasn’t easy. I always had to translate documents, messages, or conversations from my mother,” the student said.

Then, Whitmer visited classrooms at Beecher Community Schools.

The district received $2.5 million in the budget towards renovating and repairing the old high school. Due to the school’s condition, high school and middle school students have been under the same roof for years.

Whitmer hopes all the money being put into schools and teachers will bring more educators to the state.

