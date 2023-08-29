Young black bear hangs out in Merrill

MERRILL, Mich. (WNEM) – A bear was spotted hanging out in a mid-Michigan downtown area on Monday.

A 200-pound adolescent American black bear found its way into the downtown area across the street from the post office on South Midland Street in Merrill on Monday, Aug. 28.

Cameron Dole, a wildlife biologist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the bear most likely climbed up the tree after it was frightened by a person trying to take pictures.

Police blocked the area to help quiet the noise in the area so the bear would feel comfortable enough to climb down on its own, which it did after a few missed attempts.

Black bear spotted in Merrill. (WNEM)

Dole said he understands that it is an amazing opportunity for people to see a bear, but that people should respect bears and give them their space.

“We had a lot of people that were right underneath the tree or parking vehicles close, and that really stresses the animal out and only prolongs its stay, especially in such a publicly accessible and available area,” Dole said. “So, what we ask is for your health and safety, but also the bears health and safety that you just give it its space and time. Observe it from a safe distance you know, more than 100 yards away, try not to make a lot of noise.”

After climbing down from the tree, the bear headed south out of town.

Dole said bear sightings in the area have actually become a regular occurrence over the last few years, adding there has been at least one sighting a year.

