Back-to-school season impacting local tourism

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) – Schools are back in session, but the end earlier start dates are putting a damper on tourism for a mid-Michigan town that relies on it.

“I think all seasons are fun in Frankenmuth,” said Jamie Furbush, the president and CEO of the Frankenmuth Chamber of Commerce and Conventions and Visitors Bureau

However, summers are particularly busy in the town, attracting tourists from across the state.

That all comes to a halt once classes are back in session.

“Oh yeah, schools going back to school definitely impacts the travel, especially if you look at midweek,” Furbush said.

A 2005 Michigan law requires schools to resume classes after Labor Day unless they obtain a waiver from the state to begin earlier.

“A couple of weeks ago on a Wednesday or Tuesday, it would be much busier than it is now that schools across the state have started to go back,” Furbush said.

About 75 percent of schools exercised the waivers in the previous school year, but Frankenmuth isn’t a part of that number.

“Here in Frankenmuth our schools do go back after Labor Day, and for us in particular, it’s really important that we have the student workers in our businesses in a time where we’re still very busy,” Furbush said. “We really need our students to continue working throughout the remainder of the summer and it’s incredibly helpful to the businesses that stay busy.”

A local business owner in Frankenmuth said it actually gets busier as we enter into fall and those more festive seasons, which are big in little Bavaria, and they don’t anticipate a slowdown anytime soon.

“This time of year, there’s always a bit of a shakeup, but I think that here in Frankenmuth, at least in our experience, things are picking up. We are seeing more people around, more excitement about the fall and everybody loves Christmas here in Frankenmuth,” said Jacob Spence, the co-founder of Creation Coffee.

And no matter what business they patronize, Spence urged people to continue to support their local tourist towns during breaks, because that’s what keeps the ball rolling.

“A lot of amazing people who are running these businesses, working hard every day. So, get out and support the local businesses. They’re out there working hard and serving the community and I know they’ll appreciate it,” he said.

A state representative introduced a bill in May that, if passed, would let schools start before Labor Day without waivers. The bill cleared a committee but is still awaiting action by the full House.

