Cash reward offered for information on wanted man

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a wanted man.

Terry Longinodal Oates, 35, is wanted for three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and three counts of child abuse.

Terry Oates
Terry Oates(Crime Stoppers)

Oates is 6′7″ and 210 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

