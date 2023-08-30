Cash reward offered for information on wanted man
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a wanted man.
Terry Longinodal Oates, 35, is wanted for three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and three counts of child abuse.
Oates is 6′7″ and 210 pounds.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
