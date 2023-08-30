Chilly & quiet overnight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - If you enjoy cooler fall-like conditions then today has been your day! Temperatures have topped out in the middle-upper 60s which is far below normal for this time of year (~80). In fact, the high temperatures we saw today are actually the normal highs we typically see in *early October*! Because we only made it into the 60s for high this afternoon, it wont take too much for us to cool down overnight tonight.

Skies are just about entirely clear across the area, with the exception of low cloud cover still slowly exiting parts of Lapeer, Sanilac, and Huron County. Through the following couple hours, these clouds will finally exit the area allowing for a nearly 100% clear overnight period. This will make great viewing for the Super Blue Moon tonight! Expect dry conditions and calming winds tonight as well.

Temperatures will cool off quite a bit by early tomorrow morning. Expect low temperatures into the lower-middle 40s as you get ready for work and school.

After a chilly start tomorrow, the afternoon hours will a little warmer temperatures as we make a run into the lower 70s. Otherwise, tomorrow should be rather similar to Wednesday with almost entirely sunny skies and calm-quiet conditions.

Dry weather is currently forecast for the next 7 days, but the cooler weather doesn’t last for much longer as we will be headed back into far warmer conditions to end this weekend and begin next week. Temperatures into the middle-upper 80s (possible reaching 90) are expected for Labor Day.

