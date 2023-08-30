College prep program moves to university campus

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A ribbon cutting took place on Wednesday, Aug. 30, for a college prep program that’s moving onto a college campus.

The Genesee Intermediate School District’s (GISD) early college program is now at the University of Michigan-Flint’s French Hall.

The goal of the new location is to help high school students get fully integrated into the university culture.

“It’s about students being a college student. Not only in the text books they’re reading or the professors they’re learning with and from, but on the campus immersed in that experience,” said Dr. Steve Tunnicliff, GISD superintendent.

The five-year program began in 2007, which provides high school students a head start on a four-year degree with an opportunity to earn up to 60 college credits for free.

To learn more about the program, visit the GISD’s website.

