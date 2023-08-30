Commission approves rate increase for Consumers Energy

By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Consumers Energy has been approved for a rate increase in a settlement approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC).

In December 2022, Consumers Energy filed a request with the MPSC seeking an annual increase in revenue for $212 million. If unopposed, the company’s request would result in a 7.8 percent increase in rates for all ratepayers, which includes the Consumers’ residential customers.

In response to issues raised in testimony, Consumers reduced its requested rate increase to $175 million.

The settlement provides Consumers with enough revenue to provide its customers with safe and reliable natural gas service, the Attorney General’s office said. The funds will also be used to make necessary repairs and and upgrades to its infrastructure at more reasonable rates than what the company projected.

As part of the settlement, Consumers Energy relinquished the proposed increase in monthly service charges.

Overall, the settlement resulted in an overall 4 percent rate increase, but only an average rate increase of 3.9 percent for residential ratepayers.

