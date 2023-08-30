Expect a fall vibe in Wednesday’s forecast

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Big change of pace today with fall trying to move in early. If you are wanting warm, seasonal drinks, then today is the day. To help it feel a bit warmer, skies will be filled with sunshine. The use of umbrellas will take a break and just in time for the Labor Day weekend.

Temperatures will be in the 60s on Wednesday giving more of a fall vibe. (WNEM)

Today - A quick arrival of fall weather today as highs will be around 67 degrees. Normally at the end of August the high temperature is hovering in the upper 70s, but not today. Typically, an average high of 67 degrees isn’t felt until early October. The temperature drop is due to the cold front that came through last night. Northerly winds have been pumping in cool Canadian air, but will settle throughout the day around 5-10mph. Skies will be mostly sunny, so have your sunglasses ready to go.

Typically highs at the end of the August are in the upper 70s, but today will be in the 60s which is more common in October. (WNEM)

Tonight - With skies being clear, we won’t have much of a cloud blanket to keep temperatures in check. Skies will be mostly clear. Viewing will be good for the full moon tonight. It is a supermoon and a blue moon as well. Expect a chilly morning tomorrow as lows slip into the 40s. Normally, morning lows would be around 57 degrees. Winds will be light overnight.

Thursday morning will be chilly with 40 expected. This is due to the lack of cloud cover and cold air moving in. (WNEM)

Tomorrow - With a cold start forecasted, high temperatures do rebound. 70s return Thursday as the sunshine continues on. The dry weather holds in the forecast has high pressure is locked into place. Due to the activity in the tropics, the high pressure system that brings fair weather will be around as we look ahead in the forecast.

Preview of the holiday weekend forecast looks summer-like. 80s come back and the dry weather remains. Sunshine will make the weekend bright. We will monitor the potential of 90 degrees in the forecast early next week. Stay updated on the 7 Day forecast.

Labor Day weekend is looking summer-like and dry. (WNEM)

