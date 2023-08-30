Game of the Week Preview: Swan Valley

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The week two Game of the Week is approaching quickly, and the home team of Swan Valley Vikings are aiming for that Battle of the Mountain trophy.

The Vikings are an extremely young team this season but they’re not using that as an excuse. Swan Valley is starting nine new guys on offense and eight on defense. The team wants their players to gain varsity experience and learn as the season goes on.

The Vikings have lost to Freeland the last three seasons and are hungry to get back the Battle of the Mountain trophy. Swan Valley knows it won’t be easy, but they’re ready to accept the challenge Thursday night.

“We have a young team. We’re just looking to get more reps and more guys to get back to how we used to be and get guys comfortable where they’re playing,” said Colton Klein, a junior at Swan Valley and a quarterback for the team.

Kevin Gavenda, the head football coach for Swan Valley, said anytime they play Freeland, it will be a physical game.

“It doesn’t matter if they’re up and we’re down or we’re up and they’re down it’s going to be a close game. Both teams are going to come in with everything they have you know, if the last few years were any indication, it’s not going to be over until the very last play, so I expect a lot of heart and a lot of passion from both sides.”

