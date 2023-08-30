Gov. Whitmer expands state of emergency to Ionia, Kent counties as recovery efforts continue

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Ionia and Kent counties after seven tornadoes touched down and severe storms swept across the state Thursday.

This is an expansion of the state of emergency that was originally declared for Monroe and Wayne counties on Aug. 25. Eaton, Ingham and Livingston counties were added on Aug. 28.

“State resources are available for impacted communities dealing with clean-up efforts as they start to rebuild,” said Whitmer. “This has been an extraordinary weather event, but we will get through it together.”

On Aug. 24, areas in lower Michigan experienced several storm fronts that brought heavy rain, strong winds and tornadoes. As a result, communities across the state have experienced the following:

  • Road and bridge closures
  • Downed trees and power lines
  • Damage to building structures, embankments and road surfaces
  • Overwhelmed stormwater and sewer systems
  • Deposits of silt and debris

Hundreds of homeowners have also reported residential flooding.

As clean-up efforts continue, declaring a local state of emergency activates local emergency response and recovery plans.

By requesting a governor’s declaration, these counties have determined local resources are insufficient to address the situation, and state assistance is required to protect the health, safety, and property to lessen or avert the threat of a crisis. By declaring a state of emergency, Governor Whitmer has made available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the designated areas.

The declaration provides that the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) will coordinate state efforts.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Freiburger
Victim identified in Genesee Co. rest stop murder, woman charged
Man shot after pointing gun at officer responding to crash, police say
21-year-old hospitalized after being shot, crashing vehicle
Crash closes Johnson Street and Washington Avenue in Saginaw
Truck hauling excavator hits bottom of overpass
Jelly Roll
Country singer Jelly Roll plans to visit Genesee Co. jail inmates

Latest News

Brook Goulet, a zookeeper at the Saginaw Children’s Zoo, releases four Piping Plovers at Tawas...
Saginaw Children’s Zoo helps with Piping Plover recovery efforts
If you attend any future Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) football games, expect to bring...
SVSU football to transition to clear bag policy
PHOTOS: Potter Park Zoo announces hatching of Magellanic penguin chick
SVSU will enforce a clear bag policy at future football games
SVSU Police: Clear bags for football games