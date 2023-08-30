Holly Hotel reconstruction halted over property line dispute

HOLLY, Mich. (WNEM) - A property line dispute put a stop to the reconstruction of the Historic Holly Hotel, and now it’s become a legal matter.

“We tried to work this out over the past six months and the situation just left us no other alternatives,” said George Kutlenois, co-owner of the Historic Holly Hotel.

Kutlenois spoke about the lawsuit filed last week against the owner of a vacant lot next door to the Holly Hotel. The hotel was in the process of being repaired after it was damaged by fire in 2022, but a property line dispute of six to 14 inches brought those efforts to a halt in February.

“His position was that he wanted us to move the west wall, which was 80 percent done, and tear the eaves off the building, which he claims were extending into his air space,” Kutlenois said. “And of course, we weren’t going to do that. Unfortunately, our construction crew, and I don’t blame them, said they couldn’t continue working on a property that was undergoing a property line dispute, and they had to stop their work.”

Kutlenois said he is hoping this lawsuit is decided in court quickly.

In the meantime, a date when work will resume on the hotel is up in the air.

“Everything has been pushed back. Not only for the six-month unnecessary delay, but it will be further pushed back by construction delays by just trying to get scheduled, and with the onset of winter coming,” Kutlenois explained.

The property owner, named as a defendant in the lawsuit filed on Aug. 25, has 21 days from the date of being served to file a response with the court.

