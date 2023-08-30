Internet restored on U-M campuses, investigation into ‘security issue’ continues

By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Internet and Wi-Fi services at three University of Michigan (U-M) campuses were restored on Wednesday morning.

U-M made the decision to take the services offline to help reduce what it called “technical issues” on Sunday, Aug. 27 - the day before classes were to begin for the fall term.

“We expect some issues with select U-M systems and services in the short term, and not all of our remediation efforts are complete,” said Santa J. Ono, president of the university. “However, they will be resolved over the next several days.”

The university said students should be able to connect to internet services as normal from any of their devices.

U-M is continuing to investigate into what it now calls a “security issue” and it cannot share any further information, as it might compromise the investigation.

“We appreciate your understanding as we continue to move through the investigative process,” Ono said. “We extend a special thank you to the Information and Technology Services team who all worked tirelessly to address this challenge. We all appreciate all you have done, and continue to do, to maintain the safety of our enterprise systems.”

U-M said announcements will be posted about any service interruptions on its ITS status webpage.

If any further technical assistance is needed, the university said to contact its Service Center.

