LiveWell Harrison project reaches $21M funding goal

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint updated its community on the new LiveWell Harrison construction project.

The $21 million facility includes two new buildings with dozens of apartments, a new home for the Crim Fitness Foundation, and a brand new YMCA.

There was a special announcement Wednesday morning, Aug. 30, about the new project.

”We’ve reached our capital campaign goal of $21 million for this project and we were able to do that because of some funds secured by Sen. John Cherry for this project, along with some gap funding,” said Shelly Hilton, CEO of YMCA of Greater Flint.

Cherry shared his thoughts on the new facility as well.

”It’s great that we were able to have the state invest in this particular project in Flint, amongst others,” he said. “And the Y has been a great help to young people and seniors throughout Flint.”

The apartments are scheduled to open next fall and the YMCA is slated to open in January 2025.

