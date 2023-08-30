MDOT lifting some traffic restrictions for Labor Day weekend

MICHIGAN (WNEM) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced it would be suspending work and lifting traffic restrictions wherever possible for Labor Day weekend.

Starting at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, 93 of 166 projects in the state of Michigan will have lane restrictions removed, MDOT said, adding the restrictions will go back into place at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

MDOT said although operations will be suspended in most work zones, there may still be construction equipment and traffic configurations, like traffic shifts or shoulder closures.

The Mackinaw Bridge will be closed to traffic on Labor Day from 6:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. for the Annual Bridge Walk, MDOT said, adding southbound I-75 and US-2 traffic will be stopped at Exit 344 on the north side of the bridge, and northbound I-75 traffic will be stopped at Exit 337 on the south side.

Some work zones will remain active over the holiday weekend, MDOT said, including:

I-75 in Cheboygan County will have northbound traffic shifted to the southbound side.

I-69 in Lapeer County will have one lane open in each direction between M-24 and Lake George Road with a traffic shift. The eastbound I-69 ramps at M-24, Wilder Road, and Lake Pleasant Road are closed.

M-13 in Arenac County will have one lane open in each direction from Bay-Arenac Road to Bernthal Road.

M-52 in Shiawassee County is closed at Estey Drain and detoured via Johnston Road, State Road, and Juddville Road.

US-10 in Bay County will have one lane open in each direction with all traffic shifted to the eastbound lanes. The southbound I-75/westbound US-10 ramps are closed. 3 Mile Road is closed over US-10.

For the full list of work zones that will remain active during the holiday weekend, go to MDOT’s website.

MDOT said all closures are subject to change. To keep up-to-date on any changes, go to the MiDrive map.

