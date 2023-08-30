Police presence at Fisherman’s Cove in Flint Twp.

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A large police presence was reported Tuesday night at Fisherman’s Cove mobile home park off Maple Road in Flint Township.

Our TV5 cameras were on scene just before 10 p.m. Our video shows several squad cars and flashing lights in the area.

Residents told TV5 they heard gunshots followed by a series of sirens. Law enforcement said it will release additional information at a later time.

