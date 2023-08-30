Police presence at Fisherman’s Cove in Flint Twp.

A large police presence was reported Tuesday night at Fisherman’s Cove mobile home park off...
A large police presence was reported Tuesday night at Fisherman’s Cove mobile home park off Maple Road in Flint Township.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A large police presence was reported Tuesday night at Fisherman’s Cove mobile home park off Maple Road in Flint Township.

Our TV5 cameras were on scene just before 10 p.m. Our video shows several squad cars and flashing lights in the area.

Residents told TV5 they heard gunshots followed by a series of sirens. Law enforcement said it will release additional information at a later time.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Freiburger
Victim identified in Genesee Co. rest stop murder, woman charged
Man shot after pointing gun at officer responding to crash, police say
Crash closes Johnson Street and Washington Avenue in Saginaw
Truck hauling excavator hits bottom of overpass
21-year-old hospitalized after being shot, crashing vehicle
A large police presence in Saginaw on Monday lead to three arrests.
Police: Car theft leads to large police presence, 3 arrests

Latest News

Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023: 5 things you need to know
A large police presence was reported Tuesday night at Fisherman’s Cove mobile home park off...
Large police presence in Flint Twp. Tuesday night
A new highly contagious variant of COVID-19 is popping up in Michigan, causing concerns among...
Mid-Michigan health experts concerned about new COVID-19 variant
A new highly contagious variant of COVID-19 is popping up in Michigan, causing concerns among...
Mid-Michigan health experts concerned about new COVID-19 variant