Reconstruction on Holly Hotel stopped amid lawsuit

HOLLY, Mich. (WNEM) – The owners of the Historic Holly Hotel announced reconstruction of the building has been stopped and a lawsuit has been filed against a nearby property owner.

On June 21, 2022, the Historic Holly Hotel caught fire. One-third of the building sustained damages from the fire itself, but the entire building sustained considerable smoke and water damage.

The owners, George and Chrissy Kutlenios, said they began the restoration of the hotel within 10 days of the fire, adding preliminary clean-up work took about four months.

Related: Holly Hotel slated to reopen by end of 2023

The Kutlenios said they next began working with a contractor in November 2022 and began rebuilding the west wall and roof of the building where most of the fire damage had occurred.

According to the Kutlenios, this is when they found out the Holly Hotel was slightly over its property line in a portion of the building, adding it had been that way since it was originally built in 1891. The Kutlenios claimed they contacted the owner of the adjacent Arcade property and the owner assured them it would not be a problem.

However, the Kutlenios claimed earlier this year, the owner of the Arcade property sold the empty lot to a new owner, and in February, the new owner said the Holly Hotel was infringing on his property and the west eaves and portion of the west wall needed to be relocated.

The Kutlenios said they declined because they were rebuilding the Holly Hotel using the same footprint prior to the fire in June 2022.

According to the Kutlenios, the new owner proceeded to deny their construction company any access to his property, and therefore access to the west-side wall of the hotel, stalling progress on reconstruction.

The Kutlenios said they’ve spent most of this year trying to resolve the issue with the new owner, and in the meantime, their contractors have removed the Holly Hotel from their project boards.

The Kutlenios said they had no choice but to file a lawsuit against the new owner and wait for adjudication before asking their contractors to return.

In June of this year, the Holly Hotel received a $40,000 grant through Backing Historic Small Restaurants to aid with repairs.

Related: Holly Hotel receives $40K grant to help rebuild after fire

“We will continue doing everything we possibly can to bring the Holly Hotel back and reopen our doors to you. Saying we are disappointed is an understatement,” the Kutlenios said.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.