SVSU Police: Clear bags for football games

If you attend any future Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) football games, expect to bring a clear bag as the university makes a transition into the new po
By Blake Keller
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - If you attend any future Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) football games, expect to bring a clear bag as the university makes a transition into the new policy.

The added safety measure is for the fan entrance into Harvey Randall Wickes Memorial Stadium, according to campus police. It should also allow for easier gate entry.

Guests may bring one clear tote bag that is 12″ x 12″ x 6″ or one-gallon clear plastic bag and one handbag that is up to 4.5″ x 6.5″ with or without straps.

Medical bags or medical equipment, diaper bags or strollers are exceptions but can still be searched by security.

SVSU reserves the right to inspect any item at any time and are not responsible for any items left at the gate or in the stadium, campus police said.

Read next:
Maryland teen arrested for threatening to shoot Oxford High School
FILE - Memorial items are shown on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday,...
Reconstruction on Holly Hotel stopped amid lawsuit
Holly Hotel reconstruction stopped
MSU Researchers helping to solve cause of Maui fires
Some of the aftermath of fires in Maui
Emergency responders help repair Michigan communities after deadly storms
INGHAM COUNTY TORNADO DAMAGE

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Freiburger
Victim identified in Genesee Co. rest stop murder, woman charged
Man shot after pointing gun at officer responding to crash, police say
21-year-old hospitalized after being shot, crashing vehicle
Crash closes Johnson Street and Washington Avenue in Saginaw
Truck hauling excavator hits bottom of overpass
Jelly Roll
Country singer Jelly Roll plans to visit Genesee Co. jail inmates

Latest News

If you attend any future Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) football games, expect to bring...
SVSU football to transition to clear bag policy
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday morning, August 30th
Happy first day of school to all our mid-Michigan students!
More back to school photos on TV5 Wake-Up!
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint...
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to outline remaining 2023 priorities in Democrat-controlled state