SVSU Police: Clear bags for football games

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - If you attend any future Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) football games, expect to bring a clear bag as the university makes a transition into the new policy.

The added safety measure is for the fan entrance into Harvey Randall Wickes Memorial Stadium, according to campus police. It should also allow for easier gate entry.

Guests may bring one clear tote bag that is 12″ x 12″ x 6″ or one-gallon clear plastic bag and one handbag that is up to 4.5″ x 6.5″ with or without straps.

Medical bags or medical equipment, diaper bags or strollers are exceptions but can still be searched by security.

SVSU reserves the right to inspect any item at any time and are not responsible for any items left at the gate or in the stadium, campus police said.

