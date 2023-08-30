‘They always deserve more’: Animal shelter over crowded

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Animal Control is cramped and crowded, so it’s waiving adoption fees from now through Friday, Sept. 1, in hopes of giving the cats and dogs new homes.

The shelter’s deputy director said word has traveled outside the county that the shelter is a safe haven and as a result, it’s putting a strain on resources.

“We’re doing a lot more for the community now than ever. We’re trying to provide them with the resources that they need to safely rehome their animals,” said Danielle Macko, deputy director of Genesee County Animal Control.

She said the facility is a popular place for animal owners looking to put their pet up for adoption.

“We’ve had people from other counties, just within the last month, try to surrender their animals to us because their county - these are animals out of county - that they don’t have options in their county,” Macko explained. “They might not have food assistance or resources, so they keep hearing about our shelter and they want to bring them here because it’s a safe haven.”

Macko said the high demand for their services in Genesee County has led to the number of animals being over capacity more times than not lately.

“We are now what we call double bunking, which means that some dogs and cats are sharing a housing with another animal, so they’re not getting enough time outside of those kennels. They’re not getting all the attention that we know that we want to provide with them. They’re getting food, water, shelter, amazing vet care, and they are getting attention from our volunteers and staff, but they always deserve more,” she explained.

Macko said the shelter is looking for more volunteers and people willing to foster animals. She said even if you don’t have space in your home for a pet, there are other ways you can help.

“Shelter animal donations is our 501(c)(3) that helps with any of our needs in the shelter. If we need extra toys, or if we need any of those additional medical costs that we accrue, if they financially can help, you know buy some toys, or even a monetary donation to shelter animal donations, that would be incredible as well,” she said.

If you can’t give a pet a new home, there are other ways you can help.

Genesee County Animal Control said it’s running low on medium Milk-Bones. You can mail them to the center, drop off donations at the shelter, or by using the after-hours drop box.

For more information on shelter adoptions, visit the shelter’s Facebook page.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.