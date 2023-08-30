Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - We made it to mid-week, which means we are closer to the weekend. As you settle in to new school routines or are headed to work early, here are five things you need to know.

1. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will outline her Democratic plans for the final months of the year in a “What’s Next” address. It will include a call for paid family and medical leave, a 100 percent clean energy standard and codification of protections ensured by the Affordable Care Act. The address is at 11 a.m. from Lansing.

2. We are waiting to hear more information from law enforcement in Flint today after reports of a shooting in Flint Township. Residents told TV5 they heard gunshots before a large police presence showed up. It happened at Fisherman’s Cove off Maple Road. TV5 cameras recorded the active scene around 10 p.m.

3. The Michigan Department of Transportation said to expect heavier traffic around Downtown Saginaw this Labor Day holiday weekend. That’s after an excavator MDOT was pulling got lodged under the Henry G. Marsh bridge under I-675. Steel beams will need to be straightened the next few days, according to MDOT.

4. The Genesee Intermediate School District and University of Michigan-Flint are celebrating the new home for Genesee Early College today. There’s a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. The program is now located at French Hall on UM-Flint’s campus. The new space will allow students to full integrate into university culture.

5. A fun, educational event for you and your child. Build and support their social and emotional growth at Flint Children’s Museum. “I Am Confident” is a free event with free pizza and offers your child hands-on play time with a child psychologist. It is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

