Whitmer holds ‘What’s Next’ Address

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - As we near the last quarter of the year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer outlined what’s to come before 2024.

“I’m excited to be here as we round out eight months of history and progress,” Whitmer said.

She held her What’s Next Address on Wednesday, Aug. 30 in Lansing.

The governor laid out four key points she plans to address leading into the new year.

“What’s next on the fall agenda for Michigan is the health of our people, the health of our planet, the health of our economy, and the health of our democracy. So, let’s dig in,” she said.

Her focus on the improvement of healthcare in multi-faceted ways saw her also take time to acknowledge the efforts communities in Michigan are taking to revitalize the state.

“In Sen. McDonald-Rivet’s Bay City district, SK Siltron is making semiconductor wafers in Michigan instead of overseas. We have seen how chip shortages and long lead times result in unfinished cars sitting in lots,” Whitmer said.

The governor’s first subject to address focused on repealing state laws that take away women’s rights.

“With the U.S. Supreme Court stripping away basic rights. We must be proactive about repealing these antiquated state laws,” she said.

Whitmer also addressed a plan to tackle the cost of prescription drugs, wanting to allow the prescription drug task force to enact policies and actions to drive prices down.

“Unfortunately, we know too many people still pay too much out of pocket to get the medicines they can’t live without, like Kay from Genesee County,” Whitmer said. “Let’s further lower the cost of prescription drugs by implementing the task force’s remaining recommendations, like establishing an independent, non-partisan prescription drug affordability board.”

That board would use data and evidence-based research to help lower those costs.

Whitmer also has plans for the Michigan Public Service Commission, such as permitting clean energy projects through the commission and authorizing them to put climate and equity into their regulatory decisions, holding utilities accountable.

“The Flint Water Crisis shows what can happen if we don’t put health first. As we expand clean energy, we must protect our communities from pollution,” she said.

Legislation has already been proposed to both the Michigan House and Senate. If the proposed idea passes, the state of Michigan could see additional jobs and money coming to families.

“We can achieve 100 percent clean energy while creating jobs, lowering costs, and bringing back billions of our federal tax dollars from Washington home to Michigan,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer also plans to tackle lower healthcare costs, proposing protections for pre-existing conditions, keeping children on their insurance until they’re 26, and banning annual and lifetime caps on medical assistance.

