10-year-old girl stabs man assaulting her mother, police say

Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted...
Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted her mother.(Source: Gray News)
By Joe Ashley and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KWTX/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas are investigating after a 10-year-old girl reportedly stabbed a man in the leg after he assaulted her mother.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened Wednesday at a Houston apartment complex.

Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted her mother.

The man was taken to the hospital in fair condition, according to police.

“Awful situation for a 10-yr-old little girl to have to witness and experience,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in a statement posted to social media.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Holly Hotel reconstruction stopped
Reconstruction on Holly Hotel stopped amid lawsuit
FILE - Memorial items are shown on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday,...
Maryland teen arrested for threatening to shoot Oxford High School
A new highly contagious variant of COVID-19 is popping up in Michigan, causing concerns among...
Mid-Michigan health experts concerned about new COVID-19 variant
Terry Oates
Cash reward offered for information on wanted man

Latest News

An incident in New York City that ended with an off-duty police officer shot in the leg is...
Off-duty NYC officer shot in alleged road rage incident
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Volleyball Day in Nebraska brought in a total of 92,003 fans.
Volleyball Day in Nebraska breaks women's sporting attendance record
As the eye moved inland, high winds sent debris flying and snapped tall trees. (CNN, WKMG, WSB,...
Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida, Georgia