Another cool and quiet night tonight, warming up this weekend

TV5 First Alert Thursday Evening Forecast
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures were again below normal this afternoon and evening, and even more so earlier this morning as temperatures started the day in the middle-lower 40s with several locations in northern Mid-Michigan bottoming out in the MIDDLE 30s! West Branch made it down to 37 degrees this morning.

High temperatures made it into the upper 60s-middle 70s this afternoon, which is a few degrees warmer than yesterday but also still slightly below normal.

Into this evening, temperatures will slowly fall through the lower 70s and 60s, eventually bottoming out in the middle 40s up north and lower 50s elsewhere, while our lakeshores will be several degrees warmer. Skies will remain clear this evening and tonight as dry conditions will also prevail.

This evening’s weather will be EXCELLENT for high school football!

Temperatures will warm up a few more degrees tomorrow afternoon after starting in the 40s and 50s. Expect high temperatures in the middle-upper 70s tomorrow with a few folks even reaching the 80 mark. This is just about perfectly normal for this time of year.

Skies will again remain mostly sunny with only some scattered cloud cover moving through at times.

Looking ahead in the forecast, we only continue to add more warmth each day through the weekend and into early next week. Above normal temperatures soaring into the upper 80s and lower 90s are expected during the holiday weekend and especially on Labor Day itself.

