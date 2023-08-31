Armed robbers tase, rob man at gunpoint on his front porch, video shows

A doorbell camera shows a man being robbed and attacked outside of his home. (Source: KOMO, RING DOORBELL, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN, Ring Doorbell/Family Handout)
By Jackie Kent, KOMO
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KOMO) - Two masked armed robbers recently ambushed a man on the front porch of his home in the Seattle area.

Video from the homeowner’s Ring doorbell captured the frightening moments, showing the men appearing to point a gun at the victim while tasing him.

According to the victim’s wife, thieves got away with a gold chain, a wallet and car keys.

The family believes the suspects had been watching them shop at a nearby shopping center before following them home to their Beacon Hill neighborhood, about a mile and a half away.

The tasing victim’s family worries the suspects may be targeting Asian families coming from the shopping plaza.

This recent incident comes as police are investigating a surge in home invasions in south Seattle where suspects have been robbing vulnerable Asian adults.

Seattle police said it doesn’t appear the tasing incident is connected to the other home invasions.

However, community leaders say property crime and violence toward vulnerable groups are becoming more common.

With the reported lack of police resources, area businesses are relying on each other to deter crime.

Copyright 2023 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Horse possibly swept away by last week’s tornado, found in a corn field
Terry Oates
Cash reward offered for information on wanted man
Holly Hotel reconstruction stopped
Reconstruction on Holly Hotel stopped amid lawsuit
Consumers Energy Logo
Commission approves rate increase for Consumers Energy

Latest News

There is a traffic alert.
Crash blocks all lanes of EB, WB US-10 in Bay Co.
West Nile virus
West Nile virus detected in Bay Co. blood donation
A new initiative is placing college graduates as college advisers in high schools across the...
New initiative places college grads as advisors at high schools
A new initiative is placing college graduates as college advisers in high schools across the...
New initiative places college grads as advisors at high schools
Pick up trucks and debris lie strewn in a canal in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., after the passage of...
Residents pick through the rubble of lost homes and scattered belongings in Hurricane Idalia’s wake