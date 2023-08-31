BWL: private tree contractor killed after allegedly touching live wire

(WILX)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) said a private tree contractor was killed Thursday morning.

BWL said on Aug. 31 that the power company and first responders are working to remove the remains of a private tree contractor not associated with BWL after allegedly touching a live wire.

The incident happened near the 4600 block of Norwick Street.

“We deeply regret and are [saddened] by this death and our thoughts are with the family and friends during this difficult time,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley.

BWL said this incident resulted in a 1,200-person outage on the west side. The outage is expected to be restored soon.

This is a breaking story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

