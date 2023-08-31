BWL: private tree contractor killed after allegedly touching live wire

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) said a private tree contractor was killed Thursday morning.

BWL said on Aug. 31 that the power company and first responders are working to remove the remains of a private tree contractor not associated with BWL after allegedly touching a live wire.

The incident happened near the 4600 block of Norwick Street.

“We deeply regret and are [saddened] by this death and our thoughts are with the family and friends during this difficult time,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley.

BWL said this incident resulted in a 1,200-person outage on the west side. The outage is expected to be restored soon.

This is a breaking story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.