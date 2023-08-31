Crime Stoppers, family, increases reward for information in cold case

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County needs help from the public to solve a cold case.

On Friday, July 24, 1992, 22-year-old Matthew Leach was last seen between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. walking on Corunna Road after meeting with an ex-girlfriend at Colonial Coney Island. His body was found six days later in Shiawassee County at the intersection of M-21 and Reed Road.

Matthew Leach (Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office)

“He was a young man when he died. We enjoyed his life,” said Herbert Leach, Matthew’s father. “We miss all that.” Investigators believe the night he was last seen, Matthew may have been wearing a white shirt with a camel “Joe Cool” logo, designer jeans, and black cowboy boots with silver-colored tips. Matthew’s death was ruled a murder; his case was considered cold for many years until the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Department re-opened the case earlier in July.

Related: ‘Everyone deserves justice’: Shiawassee County Sheriff reopens cold case

After a donation from the family, Crime Stoppers is upping the reward for information leading to an arrest up to $7,500.

“It’s very important for anybody to know if they have any information, even if it’s a small little bit of information, that could help break open this case,” said Julie Lopez, the Executive Director of Crime Stoppers in Flint and Genesee County.

Lopez said even the tiniest detail can help.

“We get that information to the detectives, and they follow up on it, and hopefully bring some answers for the family,” Lopez said.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

“I know there’s somebody out there that knows it,” Leach said. “If they could just come forward, maybe we can solve the case.”

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.