‘Crisis to recovery’: ARPA funds for home repairs approved

The Flint City Council approved more than $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help residents with home repairs.
By La'Nita Brooks and Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint City Council approved more than $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help residents with home repairs.

This is something Mayor Sheldon Neeley and city council members have been working on for months, and now residents will finally see some relief.

There were five home repair ARPA-related resolutions on the council’s agenda.

Funding of $425,000 was allocated to Court Street Village for roof repairs and painting. The Metro Community Development and Habitat for Humanity are each receiving more than $1.5 million in funding. Another $850,000 has been allocated to the Genesee County Community Action Resource Department for home repairs.

This brings the total amount of approved ARPA expenses between the four resolutions to $4.15 million.

Neeley said now that those resolutions have been approved, work should begin within the next month.

“This is just an all-around great American story from crisis to recovery. We’re fully on track in a recovery state here in the city of Flint. Our water quality is testing at a high quality now,. We have economic development, we had more than $2 billion in the last calendar year of economic growth with partnership with our corporate communities,” Neeley explained. “And now residents that may be in need - to be able to help support the greatest investment, or the largest investment of their lives, which is their home, to be able to help them restore their homes into a better place for them to reside.”

Residents will be able to see if they qualify and apply through one of the three providers. Details on that are pending. Stay with TV5 for updates.

Read next:
Crime Stoppers, family, increases reward for information in cold case
Matthew Leach
Holy cow!: Livingston County authorities receive help capturing loose bovine
Holy cow!: Livingston County authorities receive help capturing loose bovine
BWL: private tree contractor killed after reportedly touching live wire
BWL: private tree contractor killed after allegedly touching live wire
Michigan awards grants to help businesses open, create jobs
Money (generic)

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Horse possibly swept away by last week’s tornado, found in a corn field
Terry Oates
Cash reward offered for information on wanted man
Holly Hotel reconstruction stopped
Reconstruction on Holly Hotel stopped amid lawsuit
Consumers Energy Logo
Commission approves rate increase for Consumers Energy

Latest News

Michigan awards grants to help businesses open, create jobs
Michigan awards grants to help businesses open, create jobs
M-STEP test scores show student improvement in 4 subjects
M-STEP test scores show student improvement in 4 subjects
Michigan bill hopes to end post-Labor Day start law for schools
Michigan bill hopes to end post-Labor Day start law for schools
The Poke Bowl
‘Here to stay’: Poke bowl restaurant opens in Flint
The Poke Bowl in Flint’s University Corridor celebrated its grand opening Thursday.
‘Here to stay’: Poke bowl restaurant opens in Flint