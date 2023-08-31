‘Crisis to recovery’: ARPA funds for home repairs approved

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint City Council approved more than $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help residents with home repairs.

This is something Mayor Sheldon Neeley and city council members have been working on for months, and now residents will finally see some relief.

There were five home repair ARPA-related resolutions on the council’s agenda.

Funding of $425,000 was allocated to Court Street Village for roof repairs and painting. The Metro Community Development and Habitat for Humanity are each receiving more than $1.5 million in funding. Another $850,000 has been allocated to the Genesee County Community Action Resource Department for home repairs.

This brings the total amount of approved ARPA expenses between the four resolutions to $4.15 million.

Neeley said now that those resolutions have been approved, work should begin within the next month.

“This is just an all-around great American story from crisis to recovery. We’re fully on track in a recovery state here in the city of Flint. Our water quality is testing at a high quality now,. We have economic development, we had more than $2 billion in the last calendar year of economic growth with partnership with our corporate communities,” Neeley explained. “And now residents that may be in need - to be able to help support the greatest investment, or the largest investment of their lives, which is their home, to be able to help them restore their homes into a better place for them to reside.”

Residents will be able to see if they qualify and apply through one of the three providers. Details on that are pending. Stay with TV5 for updates.

