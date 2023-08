SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s week two of the high school football season, this week we’re celebrating Thursday Night Football again! There are some great matchups with great weather, clear skies, in store. You might want to have a sweater with you though for once the sun goes down. Our Game of the Week is Freeland @ Swan Valley!

Freeland @ Swan Valley (WNEM)

Grand Blanc @ Flint C-A (WNEM)

Linden @ Goodrich (WNEM)

Ithaca @ Standish-Sterling (WNEM)

BC John Glenn @ Garber (WNEM)

Okemos @ Clio (WNEM)

