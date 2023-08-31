‘Here to stay’: Poke bowl restaurant opens in Flint

Learn more about the Hawaiian dish and their restaurant.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Poke Bowl in Flint’s University Corridor celebrated its grand opening Thursday.

The menu offers a mix of Hawaiian and Japanese flavors with fresh, raw fish, fruit, chicken, veggies, and more.

The owners said the journey there started six years ago, and the two Flint natives said they’re excited to bring something new to the Vehicle City.

“We’re a minority owned business selling Asian Pacific product, so it’s hitting the rim two completely different sides of the spectrum. So right now, we want to stay focused, show the community we’re here and but we’re not just a fling. We’re here to stay,” said Jeron Dotson, co-owner of the restaurant.

The Poke Bowl on University Avenue in Flint is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

‘Here to stay’: Poke bowl restaurant opens in Flint