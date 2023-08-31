Historical Frankenmuth mill transforming into luxury hotel

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - A historic piece of Frankenmuth’s cityscape is undergoing a massive renovation.

After sitting vacant for years, Zehnder’s announced it purchased a century-old flour mill along the Cass River with plans to turn it into a new luxury hotel.

“I’m just excited that we get the opportunity to do this kind of a project. You know, usually it’s sort of a ground-up project that we’re used to,” said Al Zehnder, the CEO of Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth.

The transformation has already started to take place.

“Today we began the process of repairing the roof. We just want to stabilize the outside of the building, and that’s our initial focus. And we will then in about 8 to 9 months determine what’s our next step,” Zehnder said.

The mill is just as old as the town. In 1847, just two years after the founding of Frankenmuth, the Hubinger brothers built their mill on the banks of the Cass River. Over the years, the mill has been through a lot: a fire in 1909, demolitions, and a number of owners.

But now, Zehnder’s has a more permanent plan for the site.

“It’ll be just four large suites. All will have river views. And the main floor will be like a nice large lobby space and the lower level will be a flexible space that can be used for gatherings, it can be used for a lounge kind of concept,” Zehnder explained. “No real food service that we’re anticipating right now, but just a high-end boutique hotel right here in downtown Frankenmuth.”

The last retailer to occupy the mill left in 2017 and it has sat vacant ever since, but in 2021, the city and the Frankenmuth Historical Association decided to sell their interest and Zehnder’s decided to buy.

As the old mill is transformed, they will keep a little bit of history in it.

“The building was filled with vintage milling equipment which we all kept and it’s all in storage right now. And we’re going to use bits and pieces of that and tell the story of the milling history in Frankenmuth, which is a rich story,” Zehnder said.

The new hotel is anticipated to open by 2025.

