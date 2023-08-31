Holy cow!: Livingston County authorities receive help capturing loose bovine

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received help with capturing a loose bovine.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report about a feisty steer escaping from his enclosure and causing havoc by crashing through multiple fences.

Joe Heaman, known as “Roper Joe,” and his trusty companion, “Tilly,” helped Livingston County’s Animal Control deputies by swiftly corralling the stray steer.

“Hats off to Joe for his lightning-fast response and expert skills! It was truly a sight to see as he flawlessly tracked, roped, and guided the steer back into a trailer,” wrote the Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

Watch the steer being safely captured in the video below:

